A Christmas Colin the Caterpillar is here and he’s a proper festive treat

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. With Christmas just around the corner, you’ll find us getting cosy with some mulled wine, opening the doors of our coveted beauty advent calendar and stocking up on Disney baubles because before you know it it’ll be 2020.

And this year we’re being absolutely spoilt when it comes to festive food – from the Mr Kipling Christmas cakes to the Christmas crisps.

But if there’s one thing you absolutely need to pick up, it’s a Christmas Colin the Caterpillar because will December really be the same without one?

Yes, you read that correctly – M&S have given everyone’s favourite chocolate cake a festive makeover so forget the mince pies and Christmas pudding. It’s finally acceptable to bring a Colin out after the turkey.

Retaining the same deliciousness as always, he is covered in presents, snowflakes, holly and candy canes, and is even wearing red Santa’s hat and matching slippers. He costs just £10 – an absolute bargain – and is available in M&S as part of their full Christmas range.

The festive food drop includes 170 new dishes, including the Perfect Turkey, a completely vegan Christmas dinner and the Biggest Ever Éclair.

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to pick up your festive friend and present him to your guests over the very merry season, and trust us – everyone will be impressed.