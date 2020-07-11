Watch out, Colin – Sid the Sausage Dog is the new cake on the scene

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Is your birthday really a birthday if you don’t have a Colin the Caterpillar cake? The iconic chocolatey creature has been available for delivery from M&S during lockdown so that you can still celebrate turning one year older, and even if it isn’t your birthday there’s every excuse to pick one up – there’s a Christmas Colin, a Creepy Colin for Halloween… yes, he’s one versatile caterpillar.

However, it looks like the nation’s favourite cake now has a bit of competition.

Asda has launched Sid the Sausage Dog, a chocolate log that’s a foot and a half long and will feed 24 people, but that depends on how large you like your slice, obviously.

The Sid is a soft chocolate sponge filled with chocolate buttercream and a milk chocolate shell. So far, so good.

But what makes him different to the original chocolate chappy, Colin?

Sid is covered in chocolate flakes and white stripes, as opposed to being dressed with colourful milk chocolate beans, and – obviously – he’s a dog. He has a little pup face, complete with cute dangly ears and a sweet snout.

If you want to try the new kid on the block, you can pick one up at Asda from 13th July for the very reasonable price of £12.

Becky Price, Asda’s product development manager for cakes, said: ‘We know our customers love a novelty cake that injects plenty of fun into special celebrations at an affordable price!

‘We’ve seen a rising demand from our customers for sausage dog-themed products, so Sid is a great addition to our celebration cake range and is sure to become one popular pooch!’

Will he de-throne Colin? Is this the cake rivalry the world has been waiting for? Who knows.

But will we be trying a Sid when he’s on the Asda shelves next week? Absolutely.