There’s more to the previously unseen photograph of Prince George and Princess Charlotte than meets the eye

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their roles elevated over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the family’s volunteer work and Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing, to their recent snow day at their Anmer Hall home where they have been isolating, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

Kate Middleton got the world talking this week as she took part in a Zoom call from the Queen’s Sandringham house rather than Anmer Hall, with the Queen lending the Duke and Duchess her abode to use as an office while she is away.

Judging by Kate’s backdrop, Sandringham House looks like it’s filled with big green plants, cool floral cushions and a chic mint green sofa, but the biggest talking point has been the photographs.

In Kate’s Zoom calls, multiple family photographs can be seen framed in her backdrop, from Prince Louis gardening with Kate to Princess Charlotte and Prince George in their school uniform.

This week, it was a previously unseen snap that got people talking, as eagle-eyed viewers spotted a photograph of Prince George and Princess Charlotte sitting back to back.

On closer inspection however it looks like there’s more to the photograph than meets the eye.

During the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Zoom call with student nurses at the University of Ulster this week, eagle eyed viewers caught a clearer glimpse of the snap, and sure enough, Prince Louis is also present in the photo.

The two-year-old can clearly be seen leaning against his brother George who is back to back with their sister Charlotte.

It is not known when the sweet photograph was taken but judging from their outfits, it looks like it was either on the same day as their official Cambridge Christmas portraits of from Prince George’s seventh birthday celebrations.

Either way, it’s adorable.

More photos please, Cambridges!