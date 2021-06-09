Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter has already met the Queen

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines this weekend as they announced the news that they had welcomed their baby daughter.

‘It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,’ read a statement from the now family of four.

Yes, the royal baby is officially here and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have honoured both the Queen and Princess Diana with their baby name choices.

‘Lilibet’ is famously the Queen’s nickname from her parents – a sweet nod to the monarch.

‘Lili was born on Friday June 4 at 11.40am in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California,’ the statement from the Sussex family continued.

‘She weighed 7lbs 11oz (3.5kg). Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.’

‘She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,’ the Sussex couple announced on their Archewell site. ‘Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.’

It is the Queen who has made the most headlines however, releasing a statement on behalf of the royal family to express their excitement and even extending an olive branch to the Sussex family, inviting Prince Harry for lunch when he returns to the UK next month.

It was also reported that Her Majesty has already met baby Lilibet,

According to People, Lili met the Queen via video call soon after returning home from the hospital, with a source adding that the couple were ‘very excited and couldn’t wait to share that their daughter arrived’.

Huge congratulations to Meghan, Harry and Archie on the new arrival.