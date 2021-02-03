Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Personal trainer Arthur Chatto is 26th in line to the throne and the youngest person to row round the UK. But who cares when you’re definitely King of the Biceps

Joe Wicks who? The Queen’s great-nephew, Arthur Chatto, is the world record-holding royal athlete we’d burpee with all day long. You can find the 22-year-old, level 3 personal trainer at BoundFitness, Edinburgh, where he’s working while completing his geography degree at the university.

Now with gyms closed thanks to Lockdown 3.0, he’s posting workouts on Instagram, like this 50-min HITT one. “I specialise in strength and endurance training,” he revealed. “I’ve found physical training to be an essential cornerstone in improving my own mental health and I want to share this with others.”

And that’s only the start of this rugged royal’s prowess. In August 2020, he posted on @artchatto that his ocean rowing team were the youngest people to complete the GB Row Challenge, around Britain.

“We are thrilled to announce we finished the GB Row under Tower Bridge and became the youngest team ever to do it,” he said. “We did it in 42 days 8hrs 23 mins 16 seconds. It was an amazing moment and made it all worth it.”

To be honest his account is full-on fitness inspo, stuffed with his impressive physical feats, plus some amazing shots of the natural world on his global travels. Lucky Arthur. Not that we’ve been scrutinising too closely, but there are worse ways to waste lockdown limbo time.

“Brilliant run in the Pentland hills just outside Edinburgh,” he posted in September, alongside a photo of him having a post-run snack. “Perfect way to escape the city for a few hours: get outdoors and get fit!”

Three facts about Arthur Chatto

1: He’s Princess Margaret’s grandson

The Queen‘s sister, Princess Margaret, died in 2002, aged 71, but in her heyday she was arguably more glamorous than Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton and known for her sharp wit. She was the first royal superstar before a teenage Lady Di stormed the palace in 1980, so it’s pretty obvious where Chatto gets his star quality from.

His mum is Lady Sarah, Margaret’s daughter and Princess Charlotte’s royal lookalike, and dad is an artist David Chatto. Arthur his an older brother, Sam, 24, who is very good with his hands. Describing himself as “a British artist and maker currently working in clay to create functional and sculptural wood fired ceramics, from my home and studio in West Sussex.”

2. He’s an Eton boy like his cousins

He attended Westminster Cathedral Choir school. Then headed up to Eton, keeping that tradition in the family, following in the footsteps of Prince William and Harry.

3. He’s got a very good Friend, thanks for asking

Romantically linked to fellow Edinburgh student, Lizzie Friend. He took her to Royal Ascot in 2018. No Nando’s dates for Lizzie.

Right, now who’s up for a few star jumps with Arthur?