The Queen is hiring an Instagram Manager and we’re all interested

The actual dream job!

The Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with everything from Princess Eugenie’s future arrival to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s snow day with their three children making news.

One of the most talked-about royal family members is the Queen, from the food she banned from the royal kitchen to the ‘vulgar’ word she reportedly refuses to say.

This week however, the monarch made news as it was announced that she is hiring. And while most of the job offers advertised by Buckingham Palace often include having specific qualifications that we couldn’t dream of achieving, this one we just might manage.

The Queen is looking for an Instagram Manager.

Yes, this is not a drill and we are all seriously considering a career move.

The role – based in Buckingham Palace – is officially called ‘Senior Employee Communications Assistant’ but Instagram will be a big part of the job.

According to the advert posted by The Royal Household, the Senior Employee Communications Assistant will be the ‘lead on the development of our external web and social media presence’.

The permanent position offers £27,000 a year, plus benefits.

What does the job entail?

‘Day-to-day, you’ll manage our social intranet to ensure it’s a “must visit” place for every employee. You’ll co-ordinate news, source and write content, support local editors and be a point of technical know-how. You’ll also use analytics to review impact and engagement and put forward ideas for future developments.

‘With a key role in all internal communications activities, from annual events and briefings to one-off campaigns, you’ll apply your creative flair and technical expertise to create a variety of digital and other assets, including videos, animations, artwork and resources.’

You must be ‘educated to degree level’ and ‘digitally fluent, with experience as a system administrator and/or editor of websites, intranets or social media channels.’

Happy applying!