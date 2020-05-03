A photo of Princess Charlotte’s royal lookalike is going viral, and the resemblance is uncanny

Practically twins!

There’s no denying the family resemblance among the royals. For example, Prince Louis looks exactly like Kate Middleton as a baby, while these photos of Prince Harry and Prince Philip are scarily similar.

However, everyone is currently talking about Princess Charlotte’s ‘twin’ – Lady Sarah Chatto, Princess Margaret’s daughter.

The youngster celebrated her birthday earlier this month, with Kate Middleton sharing new photographs to mark the occasison, including Charlotte delivering food packages to vulnerable people in the local area. (Did you notice William and Kate are visible in one of the birthday photos?)

A photograph of Lady Sarah as a child is now going viral because of the striking to Princess Charlotte today – and we think you’ll agree, it’s pretty uncanny.

Below Lady Sarah is pictured at age five, back in 1969, alongside one of the photographs shared to mark Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday. Spooky, no?

Even spookier, their birthdays are only a day apart – Lady Sarah’s falls on the 1st of May and Princess Charlotte on the 2nd.

Crazy stuff.