Kate Middleton is ‘not afraid’ to go against this royal parenting tradition

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton has spoken openly about the ‘ups and downs’ of parenting throughout the pandemic, revealing how the Cambridges support one another and how they have managed homeschooling their three little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Now parenting expert and managing director at Kiddies Kingdom, Mohammed Patel, tells Express.co.uk: ‘Kate and William’s role in the pandemic was an example of their down to earth approach, as it seemed even the Royal Family couldn’t escape what was the chaos of home schooling.

‘They have openly admitted that parenting has its ‘ups and downs’ but work hard to support each other through every milestone, no matter how big or small.’

William and Kate have decided against a number of royal traditions when it comes to parenting, one example being that they hired just one nanny to help with the children as opposed to numerous employees, as other royals have done in the past.

The couple has employed the same childcare professional for nearly seven years, Norland nanny Maria Borrallo, who reportedly has some strict rules for the Cambridge children. While they are said to be having a ‘no nonsense upbringing’, it includes ‘lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs, potentially some gardening. Norland are very into teaching children through play.’

Mr Patel continued: ‘Kate does receive support from Nannies and close family. But she has always been praised for her hands-on approach to parenting.’

She also ‘isn’t afraid’ to ask for help, and to talk openly about parenting where other royals traditionally keep much of this information private.

He added: ‘Kate has always been a busy working mum, taking part in royal engagements and community work.

‘Whilst she prides herself on her proactive parenting style, she is also not afraid to ask for help.

‘Many working mums today feel ashamed of seeking support, so the Duchess of Cambridge’s ability to balance both work and family duties is welcomed by the public.’