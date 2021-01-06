Prince Harry is reportedly thriving following his and Meghan Markle’s royal resignation

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles last year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

Since their resignation and relocation, Harry and Meghan have opened up about their new Montecito life, announcing just last year: ‘We’re just trying to embrace all of the quality time we get with our son right now and not miss a single moment of his growth and development.’

This week, an Us Weekly source gave an update on Prince Harry, who is reportedly ‘thriving’ following the move to the United States.

‘Harry doesn’t have any regrets about leaving the royal family whatsoever and is really happy in Montecito,’ the source reportedly told the publication. ‘He and Meghan are enjoying their new life in California – being a normal family and having the freedom to make their own decisions without anyone watching over them.’

The source also added that the Duke of Sussex has ‘grown in confidence since the move’ and that ‘Harry isn’t looking back, although he does miss his friends at home.’

Well, that’s that.