Meghan Markle can reportedly no longer apply for UK citizenship

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles last year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

Last year, Meghan and Harry bought their first home together, a property in Montecito, where they have been based with baby Archie and look set to remain there for the foreseeable future.

It was reported this week however that this could stop Meghan Markle from becoming a UK citizen.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding, a spokesperson told CNN that the Duchess was planning on gaining dual nationality, but according to a recent report by The Telegraph, the couple has now ‘abandoned plans’.

It has been reported however that even if it was still the plan, the Duchess of Sussex would no longer be able to apply for citizenship due to not living in the UK for long enough.

According to the gov.uk website, one must live in the UK for at least three years in order to apply for citizenship, something that the Sussex family’s relocation has stopped Meghan from doing. It is thought therefore that Meghan would be prohibited from applying for UK citizenship.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not commented on the speculation.