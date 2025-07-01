King Charles has just made a decision that separates him from 156 years of royal tradition. Buckingham Palace has announced that the official royal train would soon be taken out of commission, in a bid to reduce overall expenditure. Taking the train out of service helps save money in two ways: first, it's really expensive to run (not to mention store), and second, it would cost far too much to upgrade it for the current railways, as reported by AP News.

"In moving forwards we must not be bound by the past," palace official James Chalmers has said. "Just as so many parts of the royal household’s work have modernised and adapted to reflect the world of today, so too the time has come to bid the fondest of farewells, as we seek to be disciplined and forward-looking in our allocation of funding."

The decision was made public in the Royal Household's Sovereign Grant Report, which was released on 30th June, according to People. There's still time yet to witness the royal train in action, as it won't stop operating until March 2027, when its current contract is up. However, it has been agreed that the train is no longer worth maintaining "following a thorough review into its use and value for money."

The decision won't have come as a huge shock to those who follow royal affairs closely, as the train's future has been under review ever since King Charles ascended the throne in 2022. A March report in The Telegraph expressed hope that the train would be kept operational as it was being repainted with the King's cypher, but also reported that the train was "phenomenally costly to run," and had been used only a tiny handful of times since the late Queen's passing.

King Charles used the mode of transport once in January 2023, in a trip that cost £31,571, and once later that year, in a trip that cost £52,013. Prince William, meanwhile, hasn't traveled on the train since 2021. Given these dismal stats, it's not hard to see why the decision to decommission it makes sense as part of the King's long-term strategy.

Queen Elizabeth II was a big fan of the train, as it afforded security advantages, as well as allowing her to catch up on work while onboard. You might also remember Meghan Markle famously joining the monarch aboard the royal train circa 2018.

The first royal train was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1869, consisting of two special carriages and opulently decorated, as reported by Trains. The one that's currently operational was built in 1977 and updated in the '80s. End of an era!

