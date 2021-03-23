Angelina Jolie has reportedly offered to testify against Brad Pitt in their divorce case

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Angelina Jolie is one of the most talked-about women in the world, making viral news for everything from her new Marvel role to her work as a philanthropist, recently donating $1 million to a charity helping underprivileged children during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is her separation from Brad Pitt that is still making headlines however, despite filing for divorce over four years ago.

From their ‘bifurcating’ their marriage to their custody arrangements over their six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, ‘Brangelina’ is still all anyone can talk about.

This week, their ongoing divorce case resurfaced as a report emerged that Angelina has offered to testify against Brad.

Angelina is reportedly volunteering herself to offer ‘proof and authority in support’ of alleged domestic violence, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

In 2016, following an incident on a plane, Brad Pitt was investigated by the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services for the alleged verbal and physical abuse of his children, something he was later cleared of after the case was referred to the FBI.

‘I separated for the wellbeing of my family,’ Angelina Jolie explained to Vogue India last year about her and Brad’s split. ‘It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.’

She continued: ‘Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.’

We will continue to update this story.