Here’s who won big at the 2022 TV BAFTA Awards

Sunday night saw the 2022 TV BAFTAs, a celebration of the past year in TV.

The 75th anniversary ceremony, hosted by Richard Ayoade, was held at Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 8 May, seeing A-listers attend from far and wide. And it did not disappoint.

From Nicola Coughlan‘s iconic red carpet moment with that pink dress to the political speeches, with multiple award winners taking their time on stage to show their support for Ukraine and recognise the importance of public service broadcasting.

But who won big at the 2022 BAFTAs?

Time were the big winners of the night, with Jodie Comer and Sean Bean among the A-listers cleaning up at the star-studded ceremony.

Here is a full list of the 2022 BAFTA winners…

2022 BAFTA winners

Leading Actress

Denise Gough (Too Close)

Emily Watson (Too Close)

WINNER – Jodie Comer (Help)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Lydia West (It’s A Sin)

Niamh Algar (Deceit)

Leading Actor

David Thewlis (Landscapers)

Hugh Quarshie (Stephen)

Olly Alexander (It’s A Sin)

Samuel Adewunmi (You Don’t Know Me)

WINNER – Sean Bean (Time)

Stephen Graham (Help)

Supporting Actress

WINNER – Cathy Tyson (Help)

Celine Buckens (Showtrial)

Emily Mortimer (The Pursuit of Love)

Jessica Plummer (The Girl Before)

Leah Harvey (Foundation)

Tahirah Sharif (The Tower)

Supporting Actor

Callum Scott Howells (It’s A Sin)

David Carlyle (It’s A Sin)

WINNER – Matthew MacFadyen (Succession)

Nonso Anozie (Sweet Tooth)

Omari Douglas (It’s A Sin)

Stephen Graham (Time)

Single Drama

Death of England: Face to Face

Help

I Am Victoria

WINNER – Together

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education)

Aisling Bea (This Way Up)

Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts)

Natasia Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)

Rose Matafeo (Starstruck)

WINNER – Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal)

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

WINNER – Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)

Joe Gilgun (Brassic)

Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education)

Samson Kayo (Bloods)

Steve Coogan (This Time With Alan Partridge)

Tim Renkow (Jerk)

Scripted Comedy

Alma’s Not Normal

WINNER – Motherland

Stath Lets Flats

We Are Lady Parts

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Graham Norton Show

WINNER – The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

Race Around Britain

The Ranganation

Current Affairs

WINNER – Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure)

Four Hours at the Capitol

The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations)

Trump Takes on the World

Daytime

WINNER – The Chase

Moneybags

Richard Osman’s House of Games

Steph’s Packed Lunch

Drama Series

WINNER – In My Skin

Manhunt: The Night Stalker

Unforgotten

Vigil

Entertainment Performance

Alison Hammond (I Can See Your Voice)

WINNER – Big Zuu (Big Zuu’s Big Eats)

Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show)

Joe Lycett (Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back)

Michael McIntyre (Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel)

Sean Lock (8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown)

Entertainment Programme

An Audience with Adele

WINNER – Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Life & Rhymes

Strictly Come Dancing

The Factual Series

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime

9/11: One Day in America

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles

WINNER – Uprising

Features

WINNER – Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Sort Your Life Out

The Great British Sewing Bee

International

Call My Agent!

Lupin

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Succession

WINNER – The Underground Railroad

Live Event

The Brit Awards 2021

WINNER – The Earthshot Prize 2021

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

Springwatch 2021

Mini-Series

It’s A Sin

Landscapers

Stephen

WINNER – Time

News Coverage

Channel 4 News: Black to Front

Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum

WINNER – ITV News at Ten: Storming of the Capitol

Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame

Reality and Constructed Factual

WINNER – Gogglebox

Married at First Sight UK

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The Dog House

Short Form Programme

Hollyoaks Saved My Life

WINNER – Our Land

People You May Know

Please Help

Single Documentary

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room

Grenfell: The Untold Story

WINNER – My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan

Nail Bomber: Man Hunt

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

WINNER – Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Holby City

Specialist Factual

Black Power: A British Story of Resistance

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

WINNER – The Missing Children

Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain

Sport

WINNER – The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ITV Racing: The Grand National

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England v Denmark

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment

An Audience with Adele – Adele surprised by her schoolteacher

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – Ant and Dec on Downing Street partygate

It’s A Sin – Colin is diagnosed with Aids

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – Bimini’s verse on UK Hun

Squid Game – Red Light, Green Light game

WINNER – Strictly Come Dancing – Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance for the Deaf community

Congratulations to all nominees and winners.

We will continue to update this story.