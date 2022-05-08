Here’s who won big at the 2022 TV BAFTA Awards

Sunday night saw the 2022 TV BAFTAs, a celebration of the past year in TV.
The 75th anniversary ceremony, hosted by Richard Ayoade, was held at Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 8 May, seeing A-listers attend from far and wide. And it did not disappoint.
From Nicola Coughlan‘s iconic red carpet moment with that pink dress to the political speeches, with multiple award winners taking their time on stage to show their support for Ukraine and recognise the importance of public service broadcasting.
But who won big at the 2022 BAFTAs?
Time were the big winners of the night, with Jodie Comer and Sean Bean among the A-listers cleaning up at the star-studded ceremony.
Here is a full list of the 2022 BAFTA winners…
2022 BAFTA winners
Leading Actress
Denise Gough (Too Close)
Emily Watson (Too Close)
WINNER – Jodie Comer (Help)
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Lydia West (It’s A Sin)
Niamh Algar (Deceit)
Leading Actor
David Thewlis (Landscapers)
Hugh Quarshie (Stephen)
Olly Alexander (It’s A Sin)
Samuel Adewunmi (You Don’t Know Me)
WINNER – Sean Bean (Time)
Stephen Graham (Help)
Supporting Actress
WINNER – Cathy Tyson (Help)
Celine Buckens (Showtrial)
Emily Mortimer (The Pursuit of Love)
Jessica Plummer (The Girl Before)
Leah Harvey (Foundation)
Tahirah Sharif (The Tower)
Supporting Actor
Callum Scott Howells (It’s A Sin)
David Carlyle (It’s A Sin)
WINNER – Matthew MacFadyen (Succession)
Nonso Anozie (Sweet Tooth)
Omari Douglas (It’s A Sin)
Stephen Graham (Time)
Single Drama
Death of England: Face to Face
Help
I Am Victoria
WINNER – Together
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education)
Aisling Bea (This Way Up)
Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts)
Natasia Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)
Rose Matafeo (Starstruck)
WINNER – Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal)
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
WINNER – Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)
Joe Gilgun (Brassic)
Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education)
Samson Kayo (Bloods)
Steve Coogan (This Time With Alan Partridge)
Tim Renkow (Jerk)
Scripted Comedy
Alma’s Not Normal
WINNER – Motherland
Stath Lets Flats
We Are Lady Parts
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Graham Norton Show
WINNER – The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
Race Around Britain
The Ranganation
Current Affairs
WINNER – Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure)
Four Hours at the Capitol
The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations)
Trump Takes on the World
Daytime
WINNER – The Chase
Moneybags
Richard Osman’s House of Games
Steph’s Packed Lunch
Drama Series
WINNER – In My Skin
Manhunt: The Night Stalker
Unforgotten
Vigil
Entertainment Performance
Alison Hammond (I Can See Your Voice)
WINNER – Big Zuu (Big Zuu’s Big Eats)
Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show)
Joe Lycett (Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back)
Michael McIntyre (Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel)
Sean Lock (8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown)
Entertainment Programme
An Audience with Adele
WINNER – Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Life & Rhymes
Strictly Come Dancing
The Factual Series
The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime
9/11: One Day in America
Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles
WINNER – Uprising
Features
WINNER – Big Zuu’s Big Eats
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Sort Your Life Out
The Great British Sewing Bee
International
Call My Agent!
Lupin
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
Succession
WINNER – The Underground Railroad
Live Event
The Brit Awards 2021
WINNER – The Earthshot Prize 2021
The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
Springwatch 2021
Mini-Series
It’s A Sin
Landscapers
Stephen
WINNER – Time
News Coverage
Channel 4 News: Black to Front
Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum
WINNER – ITV News at Ten: Storming of the Capitol
Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame
Reality and Constructed Factual
WINNER – Gogglebox
Married at First Sight UK
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
The Dog House
Short Form Programme
Hollyoaks Saved My Life
WINNER – Our Land
People You May Know
Please Help
Single Documentary
9/11: Inside the President’s War Room
Grenfell: The Untold Story
WINNER – My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan
Nail Bomber: Man Hunt
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
WINNER – Coronation Street
Emmerdale
Holby City
Specialist Factual
Black Power: A British Story of Resistance
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act
WINNER – The Missing Children
Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain
Sport
WINNER – The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
ITV Racing: The Grand National
Tokyo 2020 Olympics
UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England v Denmark
Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment
An Audience with Adele – Adele surprised by her schoolteacher
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – Ant and Dec on Downing Street partygate
It’s A Sin – Colin is diagnosed with Aids
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – Bimini’s verse on UK Hun
Squid Game – Red Light, Green Light game
WINNER – Strictly Come Dancing – Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance for the Deaf community
Congratulations to all nominees and winners.
We will continue to update this story.