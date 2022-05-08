Trending:

Here’s who won big at the 2022 TV BAFTA Awards

Jenny Proudfoot Jenny Proudfoot
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Sunday night saw the 2022 TV BAFTAs, a celebration of the past year in TV.

    The 75th anniversary ceremony, hosted by Richard Ayoade, was held at Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 8 May, seeing A-listers attend from far and wide. And it did not disappoint.

    Getty Images

    From Nicola Coughlan‘s iconic red carpet moment with that pink dress to the political speeches, with multiple award winners taking their time on stage to show their support for Ukraine and recognise the importance of public service broadcasting.

    But who won big at the 2022 BAFTAs?

    Time were the big winners of the night, with Jodie Comer and Sean Bean among the A-listers cleaning up at the star-studded ceremony.

    Here is a full list of the 2022 BAFTA winners…

    2022 BAFTA winners

    Leading Actress

    Denise Gough (Too Close)
    Emily Watson (Too Close)
    WINNER – Jodie Comer (Help)
    Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
    Lydia West (It’s A Sin)
    Niamh Algar (Deceit)

    Leading Actor

    David Thewlis (Landscapers)
    Hugh Quarshie (Stephen)
    Olly Alexander (It’s A Sin)
    Samuel Adewunmi (You Don’t Know Me)
    WINNER – Sean Bean (Time)
    Stephen Graham (Help)

    Supporting Actress

    WINNER – Cathy Tyson (Help)
    Celine Buckens (Showtrial)
    Emily Mortimer (The Pursuit of Love)
    Jessica Plummer (The Girl Before)
    Leah Harvey (Foundation)
    Tahirah Sharif (The Tower)

    Supporting Actor

    Callum Scott Howells (It’s A Sin)
    David Carlyle (It’s A Sin)
    WINNER – Matthew MacFadyen (Succession)
    Nonso Anozie (Sweet Tooth)
    Omari Douglas (It’s A Sin)
    Stephen Graham (Time)

    Single Drama

    Death of England: Face to Face
    Help
    I Am Victoria
    WINNER – Together

    Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

    Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education)
    Aisling Bea (This Way Up)
    Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts)
    Natasia Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)
    Rose Matafeo (Starstruck)
    WINNER – Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal)

    Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

    WINNER – Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)
    Joe Gilgun (Brassic)
    Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education)
    Samson Kayo (Bloods)
    Steve Coogan (This Time With Alan Partridge)
    Tim Renkow (Jerk)

    Scripted Comedy

    Alma’s Not Normal
    WINNER – Motherland
    Stath Lets Flats
    We Are Lady Parts

    Comedy Entertainment Programme

    The Graham Norton Show
    WINNER – The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
    Race Around Britain
    The Ranganation

    Current Affairs

    WINNER – Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure)
    Four Hours at the Capitol
    The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations)
    Trump Takes on the World

    Daytime

    WINNER – The Chase
    Moneybags
    Richard Osman’s House of Games
    Steph’s Packed Lunch

    Drama Series

    WINNER – In My Skin
    Manhunt: The Night Stalker
    Unforgotten
    Vigil

    Entertainment Performance

    Alison Hammond (I Can See Your Voice)
    WINNER – Big Zuu (Big Zuu’s Big Eats)
    Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show)
    Joe Lycett (Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back)
    Michael McIntyre (Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel)
    Sean Lock (8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown)

    Entertainment Programme

    An Audience with Adele
    WINNER – Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
    Life & Rhymes
    Strictly Come Dancing

    The Factual Series

    The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime
    9/11: One Day in America
    Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles
    WINNER – Uprising

    Features

    WINNER – Big Zuu’s Big Eats
    Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
    Sort Your Life Out
    The Great British Sewing Bee

    International

    Call My Agent!
    Lupin
    Mare of Easttown
    Squid Game
    Succession
    WINNER – The Underground Railroad

    Live Event

    The Brit Awards 2021
    WINNER – The Earthshot Prize 2021
    The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
    Springwatch 2021

    Mini-Series

    It’s A Sin
    Landscapers
    Stephen
    WINNER – Time

    News Coverage

    Channel 4 News: Black to Front
    Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum
    WINNER – ITV News at Ten: Storming of the Capitol
    Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame

    Reality and Constructed Factual

    WINNER – Gogglebox
    Married at First Sight UK
    RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
    The Dog House

    Short Form Programme

    Hollyoaks Saved My Life 
    WINNER – Our Land
    People You May Know
    Please Help

    Single Documentary

    9/11: Inside the President’s War Room
    Grenfell: The Untold Story
    WINNER – My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan
    Nail Bomber: Man Hunt

    Soap & Continuing Drama

    Casualty
    WINNER – Coronation Street
    Emmerdale
    Holby City

    Specialist Factual

    Black Power: A British Story of Resistance
    Freddie Mercury: The Final Act
    WINNER – The Missing Children
    Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain

    Sport

    WINNER – The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
    ITV Racing: The Grand National
    Tokyo 2020 Olympics
    UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England v Denmark

    Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment

    An Audience with Adele – Adele surprised by her schoolteacher
    I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – Ant and Dec on Downing Street partygate
    It’s A Sin – Colin is diagnosed with Aids
    RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – Bimini’s verse on UK Hun
    Squid Game – Red Light, Green Light game
    WINNER – Strictly Come Dancing – Rose and Giovanni’s silent dance for the Deaf community

    Congratulations to all nominees and winners.

    We will continue to update this story.

    Reading now

    Popular entertainment stories