Suits made a joke about Prince Harry and none of us realised

Meghan Markle took to her role as a royal so well that it’s hard to remember that before the speeches, royal tours and ribbon cuttings, she was of course a Hollywood actress, featuring in a number of high profile films.

Her most famous role however was in the show Suits, where she starred as Rachel Zane, for seven seasons, leaving the US TV series as she became a royal.

Meghan’s character, Rachel, got a very sweet mention during the finale of the ninth season, as her TV husband, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) returned to give an update.

When asked how Rachel (Meghan Markle) was doing, he answered, ‘If I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me.’

The official Suits twitter account posted the clip to social media, captioning it: ‘Turns out Rachel is doing REALLY well’ – a nod to Meghan’s new royal life.

While viewers picked up on the Meghan Markle nod, it seems that a lot of us missed a later Prince Harry nod, with the show throwing yet another royal reference.

In last year’s season finale in the run-up to Louis and Sheila’s wedding, Harvey comments on Louis’ attire, exclaiming ‘Wait are second. Are you wearing a morning coat?’. And when Louis responds, ‘Of course I’m wearing a morning coat. Frankly, I’m disappointed you’re not’, Harvey responds: ‘Louis, you’re not the prince of England.’

