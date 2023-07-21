Prince Harry describes Kate Middleton as "the sister I've never had and always wanted"

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There is no one that gets the world talking more than Kate, Princess of Wales. And from her Wimbledon-appropriate attire at Sunday's tennis final to experts predicting her elevation to leader of the family, this week has been no exception.

It was her relationship with brother-in-law Prince Harry that made news today, with the Duke of Sussex's words from his tell-all memoir, Spare, resurfacing earlier this week.

Prince Harry, who is known to have shared a sweet bond with his sister in law, reflected on their relationship in his memoir, praising her character and calling her "a good match" for his brother.

"I loved my new sister-in-law," read his words in Spare. "I felt she was more sister than in-law, the sister I've never had and always wanted, and I was pleased that she'd forever be standing by Willy's side. She was a good match for my older brother. They made each other visibly happy, and therefore I was happy too."

Prince Harry also opened up about his first impression of Kate when she came on the scene as William's girlfriend back in the day, recalling: "I liked his new girlfriend. She was carefree, sweet, kind. She'd done a gap year in Florence, knew about photography, art. And clothes. She loved clothes."

Prince Harry also praised her humour, explaining in his memoir that he "liked seeing Kate laugh".

"Better yet, I liked making her laugh," he added. "And I was quite good at it. My transparently silly side connected with her heavily disguised silly side.

"Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with thoughts of all our future laughing fits together, and I told myself how great everything would be when I had a serious girlfriends who could laugh along with us."

Well, this is lovely.