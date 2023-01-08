Prince Harry reported that the royal family tried to change Kate Middleton's name

Prince Harry is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about people in the world. This has been particularly true this past year, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex breaking their silence about their 2021 departure from the royal family, and the subsequent rumours of fallouts and feuds with the Mountbatten-Windsors.

The couple's recent Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, went into detail about their accounts of what happened behind closed doors, speaking out about their relationships with the rest of the royal family during and since their step back from royal life.

This month, Prince Harry has made particular headlines, with his memoir, Spare, set for release on Tuesday. And after leaked bombshell revelations on what we can expect, pre-orders for the book have reportedly gone up by 226%.

One of the revelations from the book surrounds Kate Middleton - and in particular her name, with the memoir alleging that the royal family wanted to change the now Princess' moniker when she became a royal.

The Princess is known formally as "Catherine", but according to Harry, King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, once wanted her to spell her name with a "K" instead and go by "Katherine".

This was reportedly due to the fact that there were already multiple royal family members whose name began with "C".

There has been speculation around Kate's name change in the past, with royal expert Adam Helliker once reporting that Kate asked friends to start calling her "Catherine" while she was in a relationship with Prince William, just in case they got married and a royal life awaited her.

"I hear that in the past few weeks, the former accessories buyer has quietly informed friends that she would like to drop the informal 'Kate' and in future wishes to be known by her full name: 'Catherine'", Helliker explained in a 2008 Sunday Express column that has recently resurfaced.

Going on to explain, he reportedly claimed that she was "preparing for her future role."

We will continue to update this story.