James Middleton Has Spoken Candidly About His Relationship With Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre in 2025. And from her triumphant return to duty, following her cancer diagnosis last year, to her sweet family life with Prince William and their three children, Princess Kate has been all anyone can talk about.

It is the 43-year-old's wider family that made headlines this week, as her younger brother James Middleton opened up about their bond behind closed doors.

Princess Kate is known to be close to her two siblings, Pippa Middleton, 41, and James Middleton, 38, with her sister and brother said to have been instrumental in her recovery over the past year.

And according to James, this goes both ways, with the entrepreneur crediting his sisters for their guidance and support throughout his life.

This week, James elaborated on the Middleton siblings' relationship, explaining in a recent interview with The Mirror that Princess Kate and Pippa are his "friends" as well as siblings.

"They've seen me at my best and at my lowest, and they've always been there when I've needed them," he stated. "I'm incredibly fortunate to have my two sisters, not just as siblings, but as friends.

"Sibling love is something unique," he went on to explain. "You can't choose your siblings, it can be complicated, it takes work, but when it's strong, I believe it's one of the most powerful bonds there is."

James went on to elaborate on his sisters' positive influence, recalling that they had particularly helped him develop his emotional intelligence.

"They've always been emotionally open, expressive, and in tune with the people around them," he recalled. "And I think being surrounded by that kind of emotional intelligence rubbed off on me, even if I didn't fully realise it at the time."

"I jokingly say that I had three mothers growing up,” Middleton has previously explained of their bond to HELLO!. “I had my mother and my two sisters, who were mothering figures to me.

"We're a close family, and we’re fortunate in that we see lots of each other," he continued. “My parents play a good role in getting us all together in that respect.”

