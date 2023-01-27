Kate Middleton is a "good match" for Prince William, according to Prince Harry

Prince Harry is one of the most talked-about people in the world, with his memoir Spare breaking records, becoming the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time.

Spare recounts Harry's life from his point of view, detailing his relationship with the rest of the royal family, particularly his brother Prince William and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

His words about Kate have gone particularly viral, with Harry praising the now Princess of Wales and calling her "a good match" for his brother.

"I loved my new sister-in-law," he recalled in Spare. "I felt she was more sister than in-law, the sister I've never had and always wanted, and I was pleased that she'd forever be standing by Willy's side. She was a good match for my older brother. They made each other visibly happy, and therefore I was happy too."

Prince Harry also opened up about his first impression of Kate when she came on the scene as William's girlfriend, recalling: "I liked his new girlfriend. She was carefree, sweet, kind. She'd done a gap year in Florence, knew about photography, art. And clothes. She loved clothes."

She also according to Prince Harry has a great sense of humour and a secret "silly side", with Harry recalling that he "liked seeing Kate laugh". He added: "Better yet, I liked making her laugh. And I was quite good at it. My transparently silly side connected with her heavily disguised silly side."

Harry continued: "Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with thoughts of all our future laughing fits together, and I told myself how great everything would be when I had a serious girlfriends who could laugh along with us."

Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, is available to buy now.