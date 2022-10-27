The chilling new title for Prince Harry's tell all memoir has been revealed

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry's long-awaited memoir (opens in new tab) has dominated the headlines this past year.

Since the announcement of its release last July, there have been reports of concern from the royal family about what the memoir will reveal (opens in new tab) and how much damage it could do - especially given the couple's strained relationship with the rest of the fold. In fact, it was reported that the millennial royals, namely Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, were tasked with playing the peacemaker between the Sussexes and the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors.

Following the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II last month, Prince Harry briefly returned to the royal fold and it was reported that the memoir might be put on hold.

It was thought by some that the whole project would be pulled, but in a surprise announcement today, Penguin Random House confirmed that the "emotionally powerful" memoir would be released on 10 January 2023, going on to reveal its title and cover art.

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/mu9zlwYflf pic.twitter.com/Uq0Noch08COctober 27, 2022 See more

The memoir's title, Spare, has made particular headlines for its provocative undertones, referring to Harry's growing up in his older brother's shadow, being the "spare" as opposed to the "heir".

"It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on," reads the bio for Spare. "For Harry, this is that story at last."

It continues: "With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

Announcing the news on social media, Penguin Random House stated: "We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex".

We will continue to update this story.