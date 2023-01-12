Prince Harry recalls his first impressions of “William’s new girlfriend Kate”

Prince Harry is one of the most talked-about people in the world, particularly since the release of his highly-anticipated memoir Spare.

The explosive book, hitting shelves earlier this week, recounts Harry's life from his point of view, detailing his relationship with the rest of the royal family before, during and following his step away from royal life.

A focal part of the interview was unsurprisingly Prince Harry's relationship with his brother Prince William, with their fallout dominating the headlines these past few years.

It was Harry's words about his sister-in-law Kate Middleton however that made the most headlines, with Harry known to have shared a close bond with the now Princess.

Recalling his first impression of Kate in their early days of dating, Harry wrote in Spare: "I liked his new girlfriend. She was carefree, sweet, kind. She'd done a gap year in Florence, knew about photography, art. And clothes. She loved clothes."

She also according to Prince Harry has a great sense of humour and a secret "silly side", recalling that he "liked seeing Kate laugh". He added: "Better yet, I liked making her laugh. And I was quite good at it. My transparently silly side connected with her heavily disguised silly side."

Harry continued: "Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with thoughts of all our future laughing fits together, and I told myself how great everything would be when I had a serious girlfriends who could laugh along with us. Maybe it would be Chelsy [Davy]."

This isn't the first time that Prince Harry has spoken about his fondness for Kate Middleton, telling German newspaper Bild after the news of her and William's engagement: "I've always wanted a sister and now I've got one." He added: "I've known Kate for years, and it's fantastic that she is becoming part of the family."

