The Princess of Wales is recovering from "successful" abdominal surgery, with Kensington Palace announcing the news last week that she had returned to Windsor after a 13-day stay at the London Clinic private hospital.

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery," read the most recent statement from Kensington Palace. "She is making good progress."

The statement continued: "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Since her return to Windsor, it is thought that the Princess of Wales has continued her recovery surrounded by her children and a solid support system of loved ones. And while the princess is predicted to do some light work in the coming months, based on the current medical advice, she is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

This weekend, the 42-year-old made major progress however, as it was reported that she has temporarily left her Windsor home for the first time since leaving hospital, relocating to Sandringham to spend the half term holiday with her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The royal family has long spent their holidays in Sandringham, and a change of scene is sure to help the Princess of Wales with her recovery.

This is something that a Wales family insider reportedly opened up about this week, telling the Daily Mail: “Catherine is recovering well. She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”

