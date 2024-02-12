Kate Middleton has reportedly relocated to Sandringham to spend the half term with her family
The Princess of Wales is recovering from "successful" abdominal surgery, with Kensington Palace announcing the news last week that she had returned to Windsor after a 13-day stay at the London Clinic private hospital.
"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery," read the most recent statement from Kensington Palace. "She is making good progress."
The statement continued: "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Since her return to Windsor, it is thought that the Princess of Wales has continued her recovery surrounded by her children and a solid support system of loved ones. And while the princess is predicted to do some light work in the coming months, based on the current medical advice, she is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.
This weekend, the 42-year-old made major progress however, as it was reported that she has temporarily left her Windsor home for the first time since leaving hospital, relocating to Sandringham to spend the half term holiday with her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The royal family has long spent their holidays in Sandringham, and a change of scene is sure to help the Princess of Wales with her recovery.
This is something that a Wales family insider reportedly opened up about this week, telling the Daily Mail: “Catherine is recovering well. She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”
We will continue to update this story.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
-
The New Look's costume designer on bringing Dior's iconic first post-war collection to the screen
It’s the fashion series we’ve been waiting for
By Meg Walters
-
Want to improve muscle tone and wondering, is Pilates once a week enough? Top coaches share their verdict
Plus, a look at what the research says.
By Rebecca Shepherd
-
Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo's sweet 13 Going on 30 reunion is going viral
By Jenny Proudfoot