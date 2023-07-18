Experts claim Kate Middleton became the "leader of the family" this weekend

The Wales' are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with all five of them making headline news on the regular.

This weekend was no exception as Kate, Princess of Wales and Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, attended the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday, along with husband Prince William and her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

And while the five-set match made history, seeing Carlos Alcaraz triumph over Novak Djokovic, the Wales family were all anyone could talk about - from the children's hilarious facial expressions to their impromptu meet and greet with the King of Spain.

A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon) A photo posted by on

It was Kate, Princess of Wales, who was front and centre on Sunday, taking a leadership role, from presenting the players with their trophies to hosting and coaching her family in the Royal Box.

"Kate showed herself to be the true Queen of Wimbledon this year, stepping up into her very high profile regal leadership and hosting role with body language displays of confidence and a genuine passion for the game," Behavioural analyst Judi James told the Mirror.

"She was very much the leader of her small family group too, hosting and coaching Charlotte and George while William stepped back to gaze on proudly using body language like a ‘fig leaf’ hand clasp barrier in front of the torso that made him look a little like an over-awed child himself."

Judi James also weighed in on Prince William's role on the day, with the future King appearing to take a back seat while Kate took control.

"William took a more low-key role but when he did chat to the children he received flatteringly intense signals of attention and affection from Kate, who seemed determined to bring him into the group via smiles and eye attention rituals of encouragement," James explained.

We will continue to update this story.