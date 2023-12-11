A new video shows Princess Kate donating boxes to Baby Banks with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Wales family is one of the most talked-about in the world, with Prince William and Princess Kate stepping up this past few years and becoming leaders of the family.

It is their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who get the world talking the most however. And from Princess Charlotte's future title and Prince George's body language, to Prince Louis' recent royal debut, the Wales children are rapidly becoming the stars of the family.

This has been especially true this Christmas, with the three royal children upping their public appearances - attending the 'Together at Christmas' carol service last week, featuring in the Christmas family photograph, and even doing a low-key volunteer trip with their mother.

Yes, in a video released by the Prince and Princess of Wales, today, the three young royals can be seen driving with Kate to a baby bank and helping to hand over and sort through the boxes of donations.

"Our experiences, relationships and surroundings during early childhood lay foundations that shape the rest of our lives, and future society," read the Prince and Princess of Wales' video caption. "Supporting parents and carers, who are doing their best to provide for their families in challenging circumstances is essential and can have a life-changing impact.

"Baby Banks are warm, caring places for families to access equipment, products, clothes and toys to help relieve some of the stresses creating significant pressures on people caring for babies and young children.

"For more information on how to access or donate products to Baby Banks this Christmas, visit the Centre for Early Childhood."

"Kate and William making sure their children know how privileged they are, and teaching them to help others," one royal fan commented on the video.

Another posted: "I love that the Princess of Wales is doing this with her children. Princess Diana did something similar with William and Harry, taking them to homeless shelters to make them aware that they had a privileged life and to help others less fortunate, Prince William has carried this on into his adult life. These kids are being raised right."

