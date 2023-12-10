Prince William and Princess Kate have released their official Christmas card photograph

The Wales family has to be the most talked-about in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton making headlines on the regular. But while the Prince and Princess of Wales spend the most time in front of the cameras, it is their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who get the world talking the most.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte's future title and Prince George's body language, to Prince Louis' recent royal debut, the Wales children are rapidly becoming the stars of the family.

That was proven this weekend as the Prince and Princess of Wales released their official Christmas photograph, with the three royal children front and centre.

"Our family Christmas card for 2023," the Prince and Princess of Wales captioned the black and white photograph, taken by Josh Shinner, showing the family of five dressed in matching jeans and white shirts.

Unsurprisingly, the photograph has already gone viral, raking in over 1.4 million likes in the first five hours, with complimentary comments in their hundreds and a lot of exclamations at how much the three Wales children have grown up.

"Wow, those children are growing up fast! What a beautiful picture of you all!", read one comment, while another stated: "The babies are so grown up."

The photograph has been praised in particular for its modern feel, from the black and white filter to the wardrobe choices - with experts reporting that it could be a nod to the modernity and relatability that the Wales' bring to the fold.

"I am loving the more causal dress and modern feel," read one comment. "Absolutely perfectly royal with the approachability of a beautiful family."

"Essentially, William and Kate’s former regimen of stiff posed pictures, have been supplanted by something far more subversive and quietly radical," royal expert Daniele Elser explained of their change in approach years ago. "Don’t be fooled. This isn’t an accident or some clumsy, grasping ploy to appeal to a more youthful demographic.

"William and Kate’s social media transformation is emblematic of a far more significant intellectual shift in their journey towards the throne. Basically, this is them positioning themselves to rule - and rule in a way that will change the crown forever."

