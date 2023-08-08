There's a sweet and important reason why Prince George holds William's hand in public

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George may be just ten years old, but as second in line to the British throne he is expected to become King one day - and therefore the royal family has been preparing him for his future.

Although one history writer has claimed that George 'will never be King', Prince William and Kate Middleton have only recently spoken to the young royal about his role within the monarchy in a bid to 'protect his childhood and innocence'.

As George begins to follow the path towards his future, it has been noted that he may be forced to 'grow apart' from his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as their duties differ.

But according to Parenting Expert Jasmine Peters, there are some subtle indications that the Prince and Princess of Wales are already preparing George for his important future role as the monarch.

Talking to the Daily Mail, she explained that there's a sweet and important reason why William holds George's hand in public.

At recent events, we've seen the two heirs side by side, with William often supporting his son and holding his hand at royal engagements.

While it could reflect that William and Kate are 'traditional' given that the Princess often stays nearer to Charlotte, it could also indicate that the William is preparing and guiding George.

Peters told the Daily Mail: "Fathers are typically responsible for the disciplinary actions, redirection, protection and provision of the family. It is not uncommon to see a father with his son to set the foundation of what his role and responsibilities will be in life with a family. It is often believed that it takes a man to raise a boy to be a man."

She claims that the pictures where we see William and George holding hands, while Kate often cares for Princess Charlotte, reflects 'the importance of the bond created between father and son and mother and daughter'.

So now you know!