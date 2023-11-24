Prince Louis will be making his royal debut at a very important event this Christmas

The royal family gets the world talking more than anyone in the world, especially in the festive run-up.

And from speculation as to whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be spending Christmas with the fold, to rumours around the Windsor-Mountbattens' unique traditions, this year is no exception.

It is the Wales family that makes the most headlines, with it already reported that Prince Louis might be making a major Christmas debut.

The Princess of Wales holds an annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey, with the third ever 'Together at Christmas' service scheduled for December 8.

Kate's annual celebration has a host of royal supporters, with her husband Prince William joined in the pews last year by multiple members of the Mountbatten-Windsors. Among them were King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Zara and Mike Tindall. Not to mention, Carole and Michael Middleton.

And while Kate's two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were in attendance last year, Prince Louis was noticeably absent, with the service thought to be past his bedtime. This year however it is reported that Louis might make his carol concert debut.

“Prince Louis may well join his siblings at this year’s carol service, given he is a little older now and has more experience of being at public events,” Hello!’s royal editor Emily Nash explained to the publication. “He managed to sit through most of his grandfather’s Coronation in May, so he may well be ready to return to the Abbey. Given this year’s service will focus on Kate’s Shaping Us campaign, it would be fantastic to see her own three children joining her and William at this very special event.”

Awww! Prince Louis running to his Father, Prince William and his siblings to join them and hand Princess Charlotte some flowers is the brotherly bond I needed to see today 😍😍❤️🤩 pic.twitter.com/Wymx9l2vRdDecember 26, 2022 See more

This comes after another first for Prince Louis last year, as the four-year-old joined his family on the annual Christmas walk to Sandringham.

In fact, the miniature royal's appearance even went viral, with one video of him running after his sister to hand her a bouquet of flowers doing the rounds online.

Well, this is lovely.

