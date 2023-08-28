Royal chef explains why William and Kate don't eat with their children
Here's why George, Charlotte and Louis 'aren’t allowed' to sit with their parents
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
When you're a member of the royal family, there are a number of rules that you are expected to follow. There's the royal stair etiquette when it comes to how you are must descend, and they're banned from eating specific types of food.
And it's not just the senior members of the family that must follow particular protocols and traditions - the little royals also have rules that they must follow, too.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis might be young but they also have to learn about what they can and cannot do as part of the monarchy.
According to one royal chef, that also includes not eating with their parents.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have often spoken about their desire for their children to have a normal upbringing, spending quality time with them and shielding them from the public eye as much as possible.
However, when it comes to meal times, Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly don't always eat with George, Charlotte and Louis as the young Wales' 'aren't allowed to sit with' their parents.
Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously worked for both the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, and he told Harpers Bazaar that the little ones are unable to eat with their parents during the holidays, or at official dinners.
Why? McGrady says it's in a bid to teach them the art of 'polite conversation'.
As per the Mirror, 'Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had to learn very early on what they can and cannot do' and that includes being separated from their parents at meal times.
McGrady said that the royal children would instead eat with their nannies, adding: "The children always ate in the nursery until they were old enough to conduct themselves properly at the dining table."
He continued: "The royal nursery wasn’t just for educating the minds of the young royals but educating their palates, too.
"Nanny always had control of the menu and made sure they ate balanced meals that included not only lots of healthy vegetables but introduced them to new grown-up dishes too."
Well, now you know!
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
I tried the viral Wim Hof method by taking an ice bath on the beach - here’s how it changed my daily routine
If there’s one way to take the plunge into cold exposure, it’s this.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The White Lotus season 3 is in the works - here's everything we know
It's coming back!
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
I just spent an hour with Kendall Jenner’s make-up artist—here's what she taught me
I'm not here to gatekeep
By Dionne Brighton
-
It turns out these were Prince Louis’ first words - and it's hilarious
Iconic.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry is planning his imminent return to the UK
The Duke of Sussex will be back very soon
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
How William and Harry's rift has changed the way Kate is raising her children
The Princess of Wales is 'determined to break the cycle'.
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
William has shut down hope of peace talks with Harry after feeling "utterly betrayed"
Oh dear
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Charles accused of "not showing enough compassion" to Prince Harry
Do you agree?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles set to meet for 'peace talks' with Prince Harry, but Meghan won't be there
It's being considered as an olive branch for the Sussexes
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
William and Kate's uncomfortable reaction to a joke about Harry has resurfaced
In retrospect, it all feels a little awkward.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Charles honours key figure who the Sussexes clashed with
Is this a snub?
By Iris Goldsztajn