Kate Middleton reportedly had two very special hospital visitors this week

The Princess of Wales is currently recovering from "successful" abdominal surgery in London Clinic private hospital, where she is expected to stay for 10-14 days.

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery," read the official statement from Kensington Palace. "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Prince William has reportedly visited his wife "every day", while pausing his royal duties to look after their children to maintain a level of normality. And while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have not yet visited their mother in-person, it has been reported that the Princess of Wales has been FaceTiming her children regularly - something that she does to keep in touch whenever she's abroad.

“Kate loves FaceTiming the children when she is working away overseas," Emily Nash told The New York Post. "So I’m sure they will be in regular contact while she’s in the hospital, and the kids will be keen to see her as soon as she’s well enough."

The Princess of Wales has received some visitors however, with two very special family members paying her a visit this week.

The visitors in question? King Charles and Queen Camilla, who reportedly paid their daughter-in-law a visit ahead of King Charles' own surgery at the same clinic.

“[The Princess of Wales] hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible, and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the statement from Kensington Palace continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."

We will continue to update this story.