Prince William is postponing his royal duties amid Princess Kate’s recovery

The Prince and Princess of Wales were front and centre in 2023, stepping up in their new roles to become leaders of the royal family.

This week, it was announced however that the pair will be taking a step back for the start of this year, with Kensington Palace releasing an unprecedented statement that Kate Middleton had undergone abdominal surgery, and would not be returning to royal duties for three months.

Her husband Prince William will also reportedly be taking a step back, postponing his royal duties while his wife is in hospital and for the initial phase of her return home. Two upcoming international trips have been removed from their itinerary, and it is thought that the Prince of Wales will have his duties temporarily relaxed to look after his wife and their three children.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery," read Wednesday's official statement from Kensington Palace. "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

The statement continued: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

We will continue to update this story.