Kate Middleton has sent a heartfelt letter to a girl inviting Prince George to her birthday 

The six year old’s mother shared the royal response on Twitter

The Cambridge children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are among the most talked about children on the planet. It’s no surprise then, that they’d be many kids’ dream birthday party guests.

But despite the many letters that must come their way, Kate Middleton recently sent a touching response to a girl who invited Prince George to her 6th birthday party.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote back saying that they were “immensely touched” by the invitation. The girls’ mother shared their letter on Twitter, commenting that it is “Something amazing for her to keep.”

The letter read: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have asked me to thank you for your letter, in which you invite Prince George to your 6th Birthday party. I am sorry that it took so long to reply.

“Their Royal Highnesses were extremely grateful for your kind invitation. Having given careful consideration to the possibilities, however, I very much regret that Their Royal Highnesses reluctantly feel they have to decline.

“Nevertheless, I hope that you enjoyed your birthday.”

The letter continued: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were immensely touched that you should take the trouble to write as you did to their son, Prince George.

“It really was most thoughtful of you and Their Royal Highnesses have asked me to send you their warmest thanks and best wishes.”

Prince George has recently celebrated his own birthday, turning nine on 22 July. The day was spent on Truro, one of the Scilly Islands off the coast of Cornwall, UK.

Parents William and Kate released George’s birthday portrait, taken by his mother, showing the nine year old smiling on the sandy beach. Royal fans were quick to point out the resemblance between George and another royal family member — can you guess who?