The Queen is “humbled and deeply touched” by the nation’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

A weekend to remember...

The country celebrated The Queen’s 70 years on the throne this weekend. From Pageants to street parties, everyone paid homage to the Queen in their own way. Her Majesty watched the celebrations take place and is said to have been “humbled and deeply touched”.

Hundreds of thousands of people, from across the world, joined in the celebrations for The Queen. In London, thousands camped down The Mall throughout the weekend, with people flying in to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty.

Queen Elizabeth wrote a thank you message to all those who celebrated. It reads:

“When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first.”

It was a whole weekend of firsts, with The Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday and a Jubilee Pageant on Sunday, with thousands of people celebrating with street parties, despite the weather daring to rain on the parade (it didn’t, phew)

As the celebrations came to a close last night, The Queen wrote:

“I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.”

It seemed everyone was celebrating, on every street and Instagram post, and Her Majesty is happy to see it.

The Queen was missed at the Platinum Party at the Palace, but Prince Charles gave a heartwarming speech to his “mummy”, thanking her for 70 years on the throne. Prince William also addressed the crowd in honour of his Grandma, and Buckingham Palace was transformed into a natural paradise, as the Prince reminded the nation of the importance of our natural environment.

The Queen writes in her thank you note, that while she may “not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all”.

Although the Queen did not watch the Platinum Party from the Palace, the event started with the Queen and Paddington bear tapping their teacups to We Will Rock You (possibly the best part).

The weekend brought out the best of Britain, as The Queen writes in her letter:

“I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.”

The Queen ends her message with thanks, “I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations.”

Thank you Your Majesty for 70 years of service and a weekend the nation will not forget.

Back to reality today.