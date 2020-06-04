Meghan Markle has spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement from her LA home

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The brutal killing of George Floyd last week has prompted worldwide protests against racism and calls for equality.

At the forefront of the Black Lives Matter protests are high profile figures, from Lizzo, Barack Obama and Taylor Swift to Beyonce, Pink and royal family members.

The Commonwealth Trust, ran by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and The Queen, shared a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement this week.

It was a video of Meghan Markle released from her LA home in support of Black Lives Matter however that made the most noise.

The video in question sees Meghan addressing the graduating class at the Immaculate Heart High School, to be played as part of their virtual graduation ceremony.

‘Now you get to be part of rebuilding. And I know sometimes people say “How many times to do have to rebuild?” But we are going to rebuild and rebuild and rebuild until it is rebuilt, because when the foundation is broken so are we,’ Meghan announced in the video, obtained by HELLO! from Essence magazine. ‘You are going to lead with love, you are going to lead with compassion, you are going to use your voice. You are going to use your voice in a stronger way than you’ve ever been able to because most of you are 18 or are going to turn 18 so you’re going to vote.’

She continued: ‘You are going to have empathy for those who don’t see the world through the same lens that you do because as diverse and vibrant and open-minded as I know that the teachings of the Immaculate Heart are, I know that you know that Black Lives Matter.’

Concluding her speech, Meghan announced: ‘What is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of LA, has been absolutely devastating. I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that I wouldn’t, or it would get picked apart. And I realised the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing, because George Floyd’s life mattered, and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know.’

This is extremely powerful.