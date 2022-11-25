The best Black Friday Dyson deals LIVE, plus budget dupes: hair dryers, blow-dry brushes, straighteners and airwraps

No other brand seems to elicit quite as much joy, desire and excitement amongst the beauty circle - journalists to hair stylists and influencers - quite like Dyson. Whether it's the Dyson Corrale Straightener, the Airwrap styler or the iconic Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, these are some of the very best hair tools that have inspired a host new other brands to follow suit. But, it's no secret that they don't come cheap.

That's why this Black Friday we're scouring the web to bring you the very best Dyson Black Friday deals. We'll also share our other favourite hair tools like the Revlon One-Stop Volumiser Plus, the best dupes and other incredible offers including all the tips you need to know to create the perfect curls and blowdrys.