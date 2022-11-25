The best Black Friday Dyson deals LIVE, plus budget dupes: hair dryers, blow-dry brushes, straighteners and airwraps

No other brand seems to elicit quite as much joy, desire and excitement amongst the beauty circle - journalists to hair stylists and influencers - quite like Dyson. Whether it's the Dyson Corrale Straightener, the Airwrap styler or the iconic Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, these are some of the very best hair tools that have inspired a host new other brands to follow suit. But, it's no secret that they don't come cheap.
That's why this Black Friday we're scouring the web to bring you the very best Dyson Black Friday deals. We'll also share our other favourite hair tools like the Revlon One-Stop Volumiser Plus, the best dupes and other incredible offers including all the tips you need to know to create the perfect curls and blowdrys.
Best Black Friday Dyson deals: Quicklinks
eBay: save over £200 on the Dyson Airwrap™ Styler
eBay: save over £200 on the Dyson Airwrap™ Styler Long
John Lewis: save £75 on the Dyson Corrale™ Cord-Free Hair Straighteners with code (MYJL75)
Dyson: get a free gift with purchase of the Dyson Airwrap™
Dyson: get a free gift when you purchase the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer
Best Black Friday hair tools deals: Quicklinks
Very: save £30 on the Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus
Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer (Iron/Fuchsia) - Refurbished,
was £269.99 now £188.99 | eBay
The Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer for under £200? Yes please! This refurbished version comes in pristine, like-new condition, with new or original packaging and a one year warranty.
Revlon One-Step Volumiser Plus,
was £69.99 NOW £39.99
Looking for a Dyson Airwrap dupe? You can't go wrong with this Revlon tool. Just check out the results below!
A post shared by Marie Claire UK (@marieclaireuk)
A photo posted by on
Dyson Airwrap™ styler Complete (Nickel/Fuchsia) - Refurbished, NOW £249.99 (RRP £499.99)
The only deal you need to take advantage of is this one. You can save an incredible £250 on this Dyson Airwrap.