Introducing the next generation of wearable tech from HUAWEI —a fashion-forward approach with some genius functions

Smartwatches have entered a new era, and HUAWEI is leading the charge with their new ‘Fashion Edge’ HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series, which combines the brand’s signature craftsmanship with intricate geometric designs for a more fashion-forward take on wearable tech. But it’s not all aesthetics, the watch also features some brilliant fitness features that will help you on your way to feeling better than ever.

We’re no longer just looking for a smartwatch to wear alongside fitness gear but also something that will suit our favourite daytime ensembles and formal evening attire. The new HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series features two designs — the Standard and the Pro — with multiple styles for a more individual look. The new range's design features include stunning details such as an intricate leaf design and nanocrystal ceramic materials for timeless pieces that feel more like jewellery than functional watches.

We delve into why the new HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series has the ‘Fashion Edge’ and some of the range’s stand-out features.

Giving wearable tech the fashion edge

But first, let’s start with the exterior. The HUAWEI Watch GT 5 Series features intricate geometric designs crafted with high-end materials for a luxe feel. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro 42mm has a unique golden leaf pattern on gold links and accents, crafted with precision and care for a timeless look. When paired with the light gold ceramic-titanium strap, the smartwatch looks almost fully like a traditional luxury timepiece.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro 42mm uses titanium alloy and nanocrystal ceramics in its design, with titanium alloy-based gold accents that create a striking effect next to the white ceramic—a design inspired by the glimmer of sunlight on snow. HUAWEI's manufacturers spend a lot of time developing, honing and polishing these materials to create something sleek and stylish—but also very robust. The benefit of these materials is that they’re also very durable, coming with IP69K-rated certifications for greater water and corrosion resistance.

A holistic approach to wearable tech and wellness

We’ve seen a new approach to wellness and tech, with women focusing less on hard goals of calories burned and macros consumed and more on a holistic approach to overall health and wellbeing. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series’ Emotional Wellbeing Assistant brings something new beyond the standard fitness tracker.

Now more than ever, we understand how much our emotional wellbeing can affect our overall health. HUAWEI’s Emotional Wellbeing Assistant is a game-changer for tracking how our bodies respond to emotional changes. The Emotional Wellbeing Assistant gives users science-based tools on how to cope with pressure and other life challenges, as well as RRI and HRV readings that can help infer the user's emotional state and make suggestions for long-term health management.

With the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series, Huawei begins a new chapter in Health and Fitness Tracking Technology—the HUAWEI TruSense System. Six significant improvements in accuracy, speed, comprehensiveness, flexibility, openness, and iteration improve the overall output of health and fitness tracking. The HUAWEI Health App will generate a detailed breakdown of health trends and health data statistics accumulated on the smartwatch so you can better understand your overall health and find more balance between mind and body.

The GT series features 100+ sports features, including wind-down exercises like yoga and Pilates. The GT Pro edition also features ECG analysis, so users can regularly check on their heart health status with the push of a button.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 VS HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro

Let’s start with the similarities. Both watches are equipped with the HUAWEI TruSense System, which supports the Emotional Wellbeing Assistant, the HUAWEI Sunflower Positioning System, and more than 100 sports modes. The GT 5 uses stainless steel material in its design, but the GT 5 Pro is made of aerospace-grade titanium alloy and nanocrystalline ceramic. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 has 11 new watch face designs, while the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro comes with 13 new watch faces, each with a range of widgets and functionalities for different lifestyles.

For those who favour a more luxe design, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro 42mm also comes with leaf-patterned accents that form a subtle (yet stunning) ring around the watch bezel and crown for a delicate and refined finish. There are also some extra fitness features for sports enthusiasts, including a Golf Course mode, Trail Run mode, and Free Diving mode for adventurous swimmers.

HUAWEI’s new watch range strikes an exciting new balance between functionality and style, signalling a new generation of wearable tech. No longer are smartwatches the ‘practical’ choice—with a design worthy of a more traditional timepiece.

You can buy the HUAWEI WATCH GT5 41mm (RRP €229.99) and the HUAWEI WATCH GT5 Pro 42mm (RRP €399.99) on the HUAWEI website.

You can also take advantage of the launch offer: get free HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i with a watch purchase (offer valid 19/09 – 22/10).