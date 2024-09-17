We've found the perfect tool for busy creators—meet the new HUAWEI tablet that makes creating on the go a breeze

HUAWEI is leading the charge when it comes to tablet-based creation, with the latest MatePad tablets being their most impressive yet. The brand is set to launch the two new tablets in the range in Barcelona on 19th September, illuminating HUAWEI’s concept of ‘Creation of beauty’, which combines pioneering painting features and the ultimate screen with an easy-to-use, ergonomic design. The Creation of Beauty concept represents HUAWEI’s goal to empower its users in their creative processes with cutting-edge technology.

Inspiration can happen at any place or time—just ask any creator. Whether it's painting, drawing or designing, wherever you are, you want to ensure you're armed with the right tools when inspiration strikes. Creating on the go for artists, designers, architects, and other creators has become a whole lot easier thanks to HUAWEI’s latest MatePad tablet.

Building on the MatePad’s range of already exceptional features, the coming pro-level MatePad offers an upgraded GoPaint App with some unique brush tools, as well as an upgraded display With some industry-leading technology to bring more eye-protect experience and more impressive visuals.

The new tablet won’t just appeal to creators but also to professionals who can make use of the superior note-taking software that will make jotting down ideas a breeze. Not just for artists but also useful for businesses and students, the new function in HUAWEI notes captures meeting minutes—an essential tool for busy office workers.

Plus, the new models come with various innovative features, including new painting tools to aid artists, next-level touch-responsiveness, a superior screen and, importantly, eye-protective technology for those who inevitably have a lot of screen time. Below are some of the exciting new features to expect from the new MatePad Pro launch—but before that, the brand has given a hint of what to expect on the launch on 19th September.

The coming tablets will come with the upgraded GoPaint App and a wide range of professional brush tools. The GoPaint app was developed in collaboration with the China Academy of Art to provide an immersive digital painting experience for a pen-on-paper effect.

In addition to the Huawei M-Pencil, GoPaint will launch a new brush type that allows for even more creative expression inspired by real-world painting with a fun, playful element. While the other painting tools are ideal for more refined drawing and designing, these brushes appeal to those who want to create more abstractly and will appeal to kids, too.

HUAWEI’s Glide Keyboard

HUAWEI’s Glide Keyboard makes navigating the tablets more seamless and has special features that make creating on the go easier. The NearLink function offers a fast and stable connection from a Keyboard to any MatePad Pro. Plus, your M-pencil can be stored on the keyboard, so you don’t need to worry about losing it!

The PaperMatte Display

In 2023, HUAWEI unveiled its pioneering PaperMatte Display, and it looks like

the new Pro-level MatePad tablet and MatePad 12 X will take this experience to

the next level for users. The new OLED display is thought to use

anti-glare technology in the new MatePad Pro, translating into a superior digital painting and sketching experience, whatever the lighting conditions.

We’re all aware of the drawbacks of too much screen time, from overstimulation to its impact on sleep, and the new display would help ease this impact by reducing glare, meaning it's suitable for outside use, whether that's when reading a book or catching up with a TV show.

Intrigued? All will be revealed in Barcelona on 19th September with the launch of the latest MatePad device, encapsulating the ‘Creation of Beauty’ concept.