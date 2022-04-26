This is not a drill, you can currently get £70 off the Dyson Airwrap

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Everyone, listen up. Forget your best hair straighteners and best curling wands, as the Dyson Airwrap is available to shop, and you can currently save an amazing £70, all thanks to the eBay Certified Refurbished outlet.

If you didn’t know, you can lots of discounts off of top brands such as Shark, Simba, Apple and more thanks to eBay’s handy outlet. All of the products are professionally checked, cleaned, and refurbished by the manufacturer or by an authorised provider.

Plus, your item will be covered with a 12-months seller guarantee, so you don’t have to worry about anything going wrong. Clever, right?

Dyson Airwrap Styler – Refurbished, £379.99 | eBay

This refurbished Dyson Airwrap comes in pristine, like-new condition, with its original packaging and all the attachments. View Deal Originally £449.99, now is the perfect time to treat yourself to the Dyson Airwrap Styler. Loved by celebrities and beauty influencers all over the world, this tool can help you achieve that salon-worthy look from the comfort of your own home. If you have longer hair, we recommend going for the Dyson Airwrap Styler Long, which will make getting ready even easier. You can also shop this tool on the eBay outlet for just £379.99. We’d be quick, as we don’t think these offers will be around for long. Dyson Airwrap Styler Long, £379.99 | eBay

For those with hair that’s chest-length or longer, this tool has barrels to curl and wave, and brushes to control, smooth or add volume. View Deal

How does the Dyson Airwrap work?

If you’re wondering how this iconic hair styler works, we’ve got all the information you need. According to the Dyson website, “the Dyson Airwrap harnesses an aerodynamic phenomenon called the Coanda effect.” Essentially, the tool styles your hair using air, not heat, to help prevent damage. The airflow causes the hair to wrap around the barrel, drying and styling to your desired finish, which is set with a cool shot of air. The tool is designed to be used when your hair is damp, so you can do everything in one go.

Is the Dyson Airwrap worth it?

In our opinion, yes. Although it is more of an investment piece, it will save you so much time when getting ready. It will also save you money too, as you won’t be having to make regular trips to the salon. Try it out for yourself and see what all the fuss is about…