You can save over 50% on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer this Black Friday
Hurry, as the offer ends tonight
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Looking for the best Dyson Black Friday deals (opens in new tab)? Well, look no further, as we've found the one saving that you won't want to miss.
This Cyber Monday, eBay are offering over 50% off the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (opens in new tab), all thanks to eBay Refurbished.
The popular hair tool usually retails for £359.99, but eBay are offering the refurbished version for just £188.99. Plus, you can save an extra 10% with the code CYBER10, meaning you're getting more than 50% off!
Dyson Hair Dryer Quick Shopping Links
- Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer (Iron/Fuchsia) - Refurbished,
was £269.99now £170.10 with code CYBER10 | eBay (opens in new tab)
Dyson Hair Dryer Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer (Iron/Fuchsia) - Refurbished,
was £269.99 now £170.10 with code CYBER10 | eBay (opens in new tab)
The refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer comes in pristine, like-new condition, with new or original packaging and a one year warranty.
In our opinion, this deal is too good to miss. It's worth noting that it ends at midnight tonight, so snap it up whilst you can! If the Dyson Airwrap Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) is anything to go by, this hair dryer will sell out in no time.
We love this tool as it contains a super speedy motor, so you don't have to spend hours doing your hair. It also features intelligent heat control to help protect your shine, comes with three speed settings, four heat settings (including a cold shot to set your hair in place) and four different attachments.
If you don't manage to get your hands on it, check out these other Dyson offers below...
Dyson Corrale™ Cord-Free Hair Straighteners,
was £399.99 now £324.99 (for new and existing My John Lewis members with the code MYJL75) | John Lewis (opens in new tab)
That's right, you can currently save £75 on the iconic Dyson Corrale™ Cord-Free Hair Straighteners!
Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Complete Nickel/Copper, £479.99 (£20 worth of Advantage Card points) | Boots (opens in new tab)
Boots are offering £20 worth of Advantage Card points when you purchase the Dyson Airwrap this Black Friday.
Limited Edition Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer in Vinca Blue and Rosé, £359.99 (free gift worth £100) | Dyson (opens in new tab)
Dyson are currently offering a free gift worth £100 when you purchase this limited edition hair dryer. It includes a Dyson-designed presentation case, a paddle brush and a detangling comb.
Remember, it's your last chance to make the most of these incredible offers, so don't miss out!
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
-
Everything we are buying in the Zara sale
Top picks straight from a fashion editor
By Penny Goldstone
-
The Selfridges Black Friday deals you need to have on your radar
Absolute bargains!
By Penny Goldstone
-
These LED face masks are on sale right now—as a beauty editor, I can confirm they actually work
They come approved by Victoria Beckham (and every skin expert I know)
By Shannon Lawlor
-
These LED face masks are on sale right now—as a beauty editor, I can confirm they actually work
They come approved by Victoria Beckham (and every skin expert I know)
By Shannon Lawlor
-
This Dyson Corrale Black Friday deal is still available and gets you £75 off
Yes, really!
By Grace Lindsay
-
The Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday sale is still going, and I'm stocking up on these iconic products
There's up to 30% off!
By Shannon Lawlor
-
Black Friday beauty advent calendars 2022: these calendars are all on sale right now
Yes, you've still got time!
By Grace Lindsay
-
The Sephora Cyber Monday sale is still going strong so I'm adding these products to my basket ASAP
Sephora Cyber Monday discounts - the stuff of dreams
By Grace Lindsay
-
The best ghd Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on the internet right now
It's time to upgrade your tools with over 25% off in the ghd sales
By Katie Thomas
-
Jo Malone Cyber Monday: The best deals to shop now
More Pomegranate Noir? We're totally game
By Becky Fearn
-
The Olaplex Black Friday deals are here - and your hair will thank you later
Hello healthy shiny loveliness!
By Grace Lindsay