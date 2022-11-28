You can save over 50% on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer this Black Friday

Hurry, as the offer ends tonight

Dyson Hair Dryer Black Friday
(Image credit: Future)
Looking for the best Dyson Black Friday deals (opens in new tab)? Well, look no further, as we've found the one saving that you won't want to miss. 

This Cyber Monday, eBay are offering over 50% off the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (opens in new tab), all thanks to eBay Refurbished.

The popular hair tool usually retails for £359.99, but eBay are offering the refurbished version for just £188.99. Plus, you can save an extra 10% with the code CYBER10, meaning you're getting more than 50% off!

Dyson Hair Dryer Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer (Iron/Fuchsia) - Refurbished, was £269.99

Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer (Iron/Fuchsia) - Refurbished, was £269.99 now £170.10 with code CYBER10 | eBay (opens in new tab)

The refurbished Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer comes in pristine, like-new condition, with new or original packaging and a one year warranty.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

In our opinion, this deal is too good to miss. It's worth noting that it ends at midnight tonight, so snap it up whilst you can! If the Dyson Airwrap Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) is anything to go by, this hair dryer will sell out in no time.

We love this tool as it contains a super speedy motor, so you don't have to spend hours doing your hair. It also features intelligent heat control to help protect your shine, comes with three speed settings, four heat settings (including a cold shot to set your hair in place) and four different attachments.

If you don't manage to get your hands on it, check out these other Dyson offers below...

Dyson Corrale™ Cord-Free Hair Straighteners,  was £399.99

Dyson Corrale™ Cord-Free Hair Straighteners, was £399.99 now £324.99 (for new and existing My John Lewis members with the code MYJL75) | John Lewis (opens in new tab)

That's right, you can currently save £75 on the iconic Dyson Corrale™ Cord-Free Hair Straighteners!

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Complete Nickel/Copper, £479.99 (£20 worth of Advantage Card points) | Boots

Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler Complete Nickel/Copper, £479.99 (£20 worth of Advantage Card points) | Boots (opens in new tab)

Boots are offering £20 worth of Advantage Card points when you purchase the Dyson Airwrap this Black Friday.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Limited Edition Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer in Vinca Blue and Rosé, £359.99 (free gift worth £100) | Dyson

Limited Edition Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer in Vinca Blue and Rosé, £359.99 (free gift worth £100) | Dyson (opens in new tab)

Dyson are currently offering a free gift worth £100 when you purchase this limited edition hair dryer. It includes a Dyson-designed presentation case, a paddle brush and a detangling comb.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Remember, it's your last chance to make the most of these incredible offers, so don't miss out!

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay

Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.

