Kate Middleton has been given a patronage, passed down by the Queen

The Duchess of Cambridge now has 19 patronages - including charities, hospitals and museums

Congratulations are in order for Kate Middleton, who has acquired a new royal patronage passed on from the Queen.

The Duchess of Cambridge has spent much of the past eight years working with charities and organisations that improve the lives of families and communities, and now she’s taken on a new patronage dedicated to the same causes. Kate’s newest patronage, Family Action, is a London-based charity working directly with vulnerable or disadvantaged children and families.

Founded in 1869, Family Action helps families through a number of difficulties, such as mental health struggles, domestic and substance abuse, financial difficulties, and parenting challenges through practical, emotional, and financial support.

Queen Elizabeth is passing on the royal duty to her granddaughter-in-law after holding the role for 65 years. The duchess first visited the organisation’s Lewisham, London, base on January 22, when she launched the charity’s FamilyLine support phone line. She said at the time, ‘Everybody experiences the same struggle. You get a lot of support with the baby as a mother particularly in the early days but after the age of one it falls away. But after that there isn’t a huge amount—lots of books to read.’

David Holmes, chief executive of Family Action, has said the charity is honoured that the duchess is following in the footsteps of former patrons Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Mary. He gushed, ‘Everyone at Family Action would like to extend our thanks to Her Majesty for her steadfast support and encouragement to us over so many years.’

‘I have seen The Duchess’s passionate support for disadvantaged families first hand and have been impressed by her leadership in understanding and promoting the vital importance of the Early Years. Family Action looks forward to working with The Duchess in the years to come.’

Kate’s other patronages include Action for Children, which helps some of the UK’s most vulnerable and excluded children and young people. Action on Addiction, which takes action to tackle addiction using research, prevention, treatment, family support, professional education and training and Nursing Now campaign, which aims to raise the status and profile of nursing.