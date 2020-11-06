A video of Kamala Harris telling her great-niece that she could be President is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kamala Harris is Joe Biden’s running mate for the 2020 US Presidential election, making history as she becomes the first Black and South Asian American woman to run on a major political party’s presidential ticket.

‘I’ve decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021,’ Joe Biden announced after making his selection, something that proved popular online.

Since her appointment, Kamala’s popularity has only surged.

Last month, it was her refusal to let Mike Pence speak over her at a recent debate that made news. While Kamala was answering a question at the Vice-Presidential debates, Mike Pence spoke over her to which she immediately shut him down with the response: ‘Mister Vice President, I’m speaking.’

This unsurprisingly went viral, with Twitter praising the candidate for standing up for women everywhere who are too often interrupted.

This week however, it was a video of Kamala talking to her great-niece that went viral – and during the nail-biting wait for the election results, it is exactly what we needed.

In the sweet video posted to Twitter, the vice presidential nominee can be seen telling her 4-year-old niece: ‘You could be president. You could be president, but not right now. You have to be over the age of 35.’

And it’s not just the video viewers who have been impressed with Kamala. The Senator also has a huge fan in Michelle Obama who took to Instagram recently to pay tribute to the VP candidate.

‘You get used to it, even as a little girl — opening the newspaper, turning on the TV, and hardly ever seeing anyone who looks like you,’ she wrote in her post. ‘You train yourself to not get your hopes up. And sometimes it’s a battle just to keep telling yourself that you might deserve more. Because no matter how much you prepare, no matter what grades you get or even how high you rise at work, it always feels like someone is waiting to tell you that you’re not qualified. That you’re not smart enough. That you’re too loud or too bossy. That there’s just something about you…you’re just not quite the right fit.

‘Change can be slow and frustrating, but signs of progress are all around us. This week Senator @KamalaHarris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, became the first Black woman and first Asian-American woman on a major party’s presidential ticket. I’ve been thinking about all those girls growing up today who will be able to take it for granted that someone who looks like them can grow up to lead a nation like ours. Because @KamalaHarris may be the first, but she won’t be the last.

‘I am here for it all. Let us embrace and celebrate this moment. Go get ‘em girl.’

You go, Kamala!