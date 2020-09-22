The Disney Christmas jumper collection is here and it’s ho-ho-honestly amazing

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Anyone who is looking forward to the spooky season will be stocking up on the autumnal Yankee Candles, playing the Hocus Pocus board game and getting cosy in the Disney Halloween clothing range.

But if you’re more interested in the merry months, you’ll likely be tuning in to the new Christmas channel which plays festive movies 24/7 (yes, really), tucking into the new Lindt sharing tins and enjoying a tipple from the M&S light-up snow globe gin.

And if you need something to wear while you’re soaking up the snowy season, look no further than Disney’s new range of Christmas jumpers – you’re going to want every single one.

There are pieces for adults and children, including one featuring Snow White’s Grumpy, and another with a fun and festive Mickey and Minnie jetting about on a reindeer.

There’s also one starring Minnie, saying: ‘I’m on the nice list’.

Plus, a knit of Mickey delivering presents (and there’s even one for ‘Naughty Donald’).

The colours are a treat, ranging from grey and white with polka dots, to more traditional Christmas hues such as green and red, and all pieces are available in sizes fit for big kids and little kids. Excellent.

If you want to get your hands on an adult jumper, it’ll cost you £30, and the child versions are priced at £18. But, before you start attempting to find them online, they’re not available on the Disney website until October.

Still, given the circumstances, it’s something to look forward to – and we’ll keep you in the know when an official launch date is announced.