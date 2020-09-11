There’s a new TV channel dedicated to Christmas films and we’re ready for it

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Halloween is around the corner, and this year there’s plenty to do if you want more chills than a scary movie can provide, like this FestEVIL drive-thru horror experience (*shudders*).

However, if you’re more interested in the festive season, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with preparing early this year because – let’s face it – 2020 has been a bit of a shocker. So stock up on giant Ferrero Rochers and order your Disney socks advent calendar because it’ll be here in just 15 weeks.

Okay, that’s still a way away, but still.

But it looks like we’ll be staying in with mulled wine and mince pies while we tune in to – wait for it – a TV channel dedicated to Christmas movies.

Oh yes, the Sony Movies Channel will be playing nothing but festive films 24 hours a day and it’s available in the UK.

The release info says: ‘Santa and his elves aren’t the only people working its stockings off to ensure there’s enough Christmas content to keep you in a seasonal mood right until the big day and beyond.

‘Because really, when isn’t a good time to give yourself a little festive cheer?’

Exactly.

This absolute treat will launch on September 24th and runs until January. Think classics and exclusives and ho-ho-ho Christmas has definitely come early, with special weekend themes including Christmas Comedies, Naughty vs Nice, Wicked Christmas and Singing for Christmas.

Truly, this sounds excellent.

You’ll be able to access the channel on Freeview 50, Sky 319, Virgin 424 or Freesat 303.

It’s a Christmas miracle!