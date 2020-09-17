The M&S light-up snow globe gin is pure magic – and exactly what we need this Christmas

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s less than 100 days until Christmas (98 in fact), and therefore it’s not too early to start preparing for it, because after all those who start celebrating earlier are happier according to science. Whether it’s the food (hello giant Ferrero Rocher), the decorations (Harry Potter baubles, anyone?) or the beauty advent calendars, we are ready.

And if you’re looking for something exciting when it comes to festive drinks, there is a lot on offer. If you like your beverage sparkling, Prosecco Christmas crackers exist, and if warming wine is more your think then you can’t go wrong with a trusty mulled number.

While gin is considered a summer drink by some, if it’s your go-to you’ll know that it’s actually a lovely tipple all year around – and that includes the merriest season.

So the masterminds at M&S have decided to relaunch their sell-out Clementine Gin Liqueur Snow Globe with a lovely little twist. Not only does it include a sprinkle of gold leaf which dances around when you turn it upside down, it now comes with an LED light at the base which illuminates the bottle and thus creates a magical sparkling effect.

Amazing.

It is recommended served with ice and tonic, or the M&S Limited Edition Gold Conte Priuli Oro Prosecco.

Product Developer Jenny Rea says: ‘For me, the switching on of the Christmas lights is a huge festive moment, and in honour of this Yuletide tradition we are introducing a show-stopping, light-up snow globe gin liqueur, complete with edible gold leaf for that extra wow factor.’

If you’re not entirely sure about the Clementine version, there’s also a Rhubarb offering that could tickle your fancy.

The Snow Globe Gins launched this week, and cost £18 which is a bit of a bargain considering it’ll light up your life. Well, party, but still.

We’re sold.