Yankee Candle’s Halloween range is here and it’s an autumnal dream

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

With October 31st just around the corner, it’s time to get excited for Halloween. There are lots of spooky beauty looks to practice if you’re planning a Zoom quiz with friends this year instead of heading to a party, and a Disney Halloween collection now exists which includes matching jumpers for you and your dog (yes, really).

There’s also a Hocus Pocus board game which will keep you and those you live with entertained for hours while you feast on ghost crumpets.

And for those who like to be truly terrified, there’s a frightening drive-thru horror experience that you won’t want to miss.

But if you prefer to stay indoors, snuggle up under a blanket while you watch the best scary films on Netflix and light an autumnal candle then you’re going to love the new Halloween range from Yankee Candle.

There are two new scents to add to your collection, boasting sweet and spicy notes to make the cooler evenings that bit cosier, as well as some seasonal additions.

For those who are committed to pumpkin spiced lattes in October, there’s the Pumpkin Patch candle with top notes of black tea, pumpkin spice and nutmeg combined with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla and maple.

Then there’s the Pecan Pie Bites candle for anyone who loves a sweeter scent, with a sweetly spiced filling blended with toasted pecans.

The Pumpkin Patch candle will set you back £23.99, while the Pecan Pie Bites costs £19.99 for a medium jar.

And that’s not all. If you prefer votive candles, there’s a Trick or Treat special as well as a Spiced Orange and Haunted Hayride option, priced at £1.99 each.

The full range is now available online, and standard delivery is free if you spend over £30, which – let’s be honest – will be pretty easy with so many delights on offer.

Happy Halloween!