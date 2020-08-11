A Hocus Pocus board game now exists and it sounds both spooky and magical

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Halloween may feel like an age away, but we’ve got over two months to prepare our costumes and perfect the best spooky makeup. There’s already a Disney Halloween clothing range (which, FYI, includes matching dog jumpers) for those who just can’t wait to embrace all things ghoulish, and wonderfully autumnal candles for those who enjoy a cosy night with a scary film in on October 31st.

But if you’re looking for some witchy fun, then you’ll be pleased to know that a brand new Disney board game exists – and it’s perfect for anyone who wants to relive their childhood.

Hocus Pocus: The Game is a ‘cooperative game of magic and mayhem’ and can be played between two and six people, and it includes a cauldron board, ingredient cards, a witch board, spell cards, a sun token and trick tokens.

The aim of the game is to work alongside your fellow players to protect Salem’s children from the wicked Sanderson sisters before sunrise by stopping them from creating their potion.

Binx is on hand to help, and you’ll be playing potion ingredient cards and using tricks to defeat the witches.

The description reads: ‘In this cooperative card game, players work together to protect Salem’s children and stop the Sanderson sisters from completing their wicked potion before the sun rises.

‘Play potion ingredients to the cauldron and match all the colours or ingredients. Binx will offer a helping hand, while Winifred, Mary, and Sarah cast spells to thwart your plans. Use tricks like Burning Rain of Death and Billy Butcherson to help you along the way.’

It is currently available for pre-order in the UK here for £24.99.

It’ll officially retail in September 2020, just in time for the most ghoulish date on the calendar.

So if you want to up your Halloween game, what are you waiting for?

We’re sold…