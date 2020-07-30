Disney launches a Halloween clothing range which includes matching dog jumpers

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Disney has launched a new clothing line for Halloween, and while it feels like that might be ages away the fact is we’ve got just a few months left until the creepiest night of the year. And, let’s face it, we need something to look forward to.

And for all of you who love matching dog jumpers for you and your pet pooch, or have invested in some seriously epic slippers with your dog’s face on them, or even have matching doggy BFF necklaces, there’s something cute for your canine, too.

The new range has everything you ever need for a spooky October 31st – including ghoulish nightwear and homewares.

First and foremost, there’s the black and orange striped jumper decorated with Mickey Mouse inspired pumpkins which will be the cosy knit you need on the chilly winter’s night, whether you’re pounding the pavements trick or treating (still) or getting comfy on the couch with your favourite horror film.

To top it off, there’s also a matching jumper for your dog in the same black and orange Mickey-pumpkin theme, and it even has ‘Boo’ written on the back. Adorable.

The pet version will set you back $25 (or £19) and the jumper for humans costs $65 (or £50), with both pieces currently available online.

If you’re looking for cosy pyjamas, there’s the Mickey Mouse Adult Pyjama Bodysuit for $40 (or £31). It’s just like a big Halloween onesie covered in ghosts and – the best part – it includes a hood. Genius.

For those who like to make their homes extra frightening, there’s also a themed Votive Candle Holder and a Jack Skellington Pillow, as well as a Nightmare Before Christmas fleece throw.

Yes, we’ve not even hit September yet but that doesn’t mean you can’t be prepared.

After all, these gems are sure to sell out.

Happy (almost) Halloween!