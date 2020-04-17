William and Kate have been keeping this secret from George and Charlotte

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently staying in their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have still been working hard, however, by making phone calls to NHS staff to boost morale and they surprised young schoolchildren with video calls just before the Easter weekend.

And it seems that the royals are settling into life in lockdown with their three little ones, as the couple home school their children and divide the duties between them.

‘For Kate and William, like any other parent, one of the main priorities for them right now is helping to keep a settled home-environment for their children,’ a source told The Sun Online.

‘That’s why they have both been keeping very involved in helping George with his work. And they’ve been putting on lots of activities for Charlotte as well as making time for play with Louis.’

Kate’s parenting style also got everyone talking this week as she revealed that there are strict rules on screen time in the Cambridge household, instead putting ’emphasis… on arts and crafts, painting and doing things that aren’t screen-orientated.’

But the Duchess has now admitted she feels ‘very mean’ for keeping a secret from George and Charlotte while the family is in lockdown.

In an interview with Tina Daheley to support the new Every Mind Matters campaign, William and Kate spoke about how homeschooling and how the family spent Easter, confessing that they haven’t told the children it’s the holidays and have continued teaching them their classes.

While the couple described homeschooling their children as ‘fun’ and ‘challenging’, Kate said: ‘Don’t tell the children, we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean.’

These two!