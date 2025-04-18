Why Prince William and Princess Kate are skipping the royal Easter celebrations

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre in 2025. And with Princess Kate resuming her royal duties, following her cancer recovery, the Wales family as a whole has officially returned to the spotlight.

It was thought that the family of five would therefore be playing a major part in this weekend’s traditional Easter celebrations, with the Wales family forced to miss the proceedings last year.

However, it has been reported that the future King and Queen will not be making an official appearance this weekend. In fact, according to sources, they won’t even be spending the festivities with the Mountbatten-Windsors.

Instead, the royal couple will reportedly be spending time privately at their Anmer Hall Home in Norfolk with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

According to a source via the Mirror, the Waleses will "enjoy some extended time as a family over Easter" - a decision that has reportedly been backed by King Charles.

“They are choosing to spend time together as a family before the children go back to school," the source elaborated, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on their Easter holidays until Thursday 24 April.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

"I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [George, Charlotte and Louis], because she knows what [royal life] can do," royal expert Ingrid Seward has previously explained, via Express.co.uk. "She’s seen it; she’s been around long enough…but they’re not normal children, and I think it’s extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"They can't change their destiny," royal expert Jennie Bond has previously explained about the Wales children's upbringing to OK! magazine. "But they don't have to confront it just yet except on special occasions. So I think William and Catherine have got the balance just right. The children obviously know they were born royal, but they don't have to be in the public eye very often - there will be time enough for that."

We will continue to update this story.