Kate Middleton is reportedly very strict with the Cambridge children on one issue

Here’s everything you need to know…

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and the news that the Duke and Duchess are taking it in turns to homeschool their children to their sweet phone calls to NHS staff to boost morale, this past week has been all about Kate and Wills.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made news in particular, from her removing her engagement ring while in Norfolk to her classic book collection, revealed from the sneak peek she gave into her office.

It’s Kate’s parenting style however that has got everyone talking this week as it emerged that the Cambridges have strict rules when it comes to screen time.

According to Vanity Fair’s royal reporter Katie Nicholl, Kate limits her children’s screen time – especially during quarantine – so that they spend the majority of their time outdoors.

‘Kate is usually very strict on screen time and keeps it to a minimum,’ the royal reporter explained to OK! magazine. ‘The emphasis during this time will be on arts and crafts, painting and doing things that aren’t screen-orientated.’

We get you Kate.