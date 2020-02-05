Brad Pitt skipped the BAFTAs to ‘repair relationship’ with son Maddox

When Brad Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor BAFTA for his role in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, his speech went viral – despite the fact that he wasn’t actually there to pick up the award himself.

Co-star Margot Robbie accepted on his behalf, reading a speech from Brad (which even had a joke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle).

She told the guests that Brad had ‘family obligations’, and now it has been reported that the actor skipped the award ceremony in order to spend time with his eldest son, Maddox.

A source close to Brad told The Sun: ‘Maddox gave Brad the chance to talk and he dropped everything.

‘Being a father is the most important thing in his life and he would do anything to repair their relationship.

‘Maddox has been away at university so when Brad found out he was going to be around and they could have a conversation, he cancelled the UK trip.’

Brad and Maddox have reportedly had a ‘difficult’ relationship since the Ad Astra actor split from Angelina Jolie in 2016.

According to Us Weekly, Maddox has distanced himself from his father with a source claiming: ‘Maddox doesn’t really see himself as Brad’s son’ but ‘is very close with Angie’.

The 18-year-old appeared to break his silence on their relationship last year in a video obtained by In Touch Weekly, according to Page Six of the New York Post.

When asked whether his father would be visiting him at university, Maddox reportedly replied: ‘I don’t know about that [or] what’s happening.’