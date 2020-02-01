Princess Margaret had the loveliest way of describing her sister, The Queen

'It's kind of magic'

After featuring heavily in The Crown, Princess Margaret’s extraordinary life has become a subject of public interest once again.

The third series of the show documenting the Royal Family’s life focused heavily on Margaret’s marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones, and the events that lead to their divorce in 1978.

While The Crown has cast the actress playing The Queen for its fifth season, we are yet to find out who will play the show’s third and final Princess Margaret.

Of course, the Queen’s sister sadly passed away after a short period of illness in 2002, aged 71, when the Queen was 75.

The two sisters were always close and, according to Andrew Duncan, author of The Reality of Monarchy, the late Princess had a lovely way of describing her sister.

The newly-surfaced comments were shared by Duncan in a recent article he wrote for the Radio Times.

‘My sister has an aura. I’m enormously impressed when she walks into a room. It’s kind of magic,’ she said. ‘In my own humble way I’ve always tried to take some of the burden off my sister. She can’t do it all […] and I leap at the opportunity to help.

‘Sometimes it can be very formal and boring, but I’ve got a reflex against that now,’ she continued. ‘It’s very much up to one not to be bored.’

How lovely.